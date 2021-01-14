UAB Spring semester starts next week with COVID-19 precautions, testing in place

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - UAB’s spring semester starts next Tuesday. It will look much like the fall semester.
The university is requiring masks and social distancing in classrooms. There will be a combination of in-person, hybrid and remote learning.
COVID-19 testing will also play a big role on campus. In addition to requiring students to be tested for the virus prior to arriving on campus, COVID-19 testing will be more targeted as well this semester according to provost Pam Benoit.
“Students living in the residence halls will be tested prior to moving in and will be mandatory testing for every two week We will have active sentinel testing programs with students required to participate like student athletes,” Benoit said.
Benoit says there is no spring break this semester because of the on-going COVID-19 situation. But the university is building in a few wellness days for students to take a break.
You can find out more about the spring semester at www.uab.edu/students
More on testing on campus at www.uab.edu/uabunited
Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.