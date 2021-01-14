UA students appreciate the option of remote learning following mass gathering Monday night

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The University of Alabama announced a big change just one day before classes were set to start Wednesday. Students were given the option of having remote learning instead of in person to start the Spring semester. The decision is a direct result of massive crowds that gathered Monday night soon after Alabama’s national championship victory.
Monday night people packed the Strip along University Boulevard near campus. Tuscaloosa city officials estimated as many as 5,000 people, mostly students, were there celebrating. Social distancing was almost impossible in that setting.
The university released a statement Tuesday that said in part: “As a result of recent events, faculty would be allowed to be flexible for the next two weeks with the option to temporarily hold classes remotely.”
Students appreciated the university’s willingness to address coronavirus concerns from students and faculty.
“For the people that are concerned, I guess it’s good to be able to go online still. But personally for me I learn better in class and I like being there,” Ben Juengling said.
The university went on to say in part that all health and safety rules remain in effect on campus related to coronavirus.
