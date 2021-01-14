Tuscaloosa 18-year-old charged with possession of obscene material

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa authorities have charged an 18-year-old with 5 counts of possession of obscene matter depicting someone younger than 17.
A search warrant executed by the West Alabama Human Trafficking Task Force at a home in the 1500 block of Northwind Dr. in Northport Tuesday morning led to charges.
18-year-old Garrett Hunter Allen, was arrested and held at the Tuscaloosa County Jail on $50,000 bond.
Allen’s attorney, Stuart D. Albea, released a statement regarding the case Thursday night:
I represent Garret Hunter Allen, a teenager accused of possessing pictures of other teenagers. Five weeks ago, Mr. Allen himself was a minor. Mr. Allen denies the charges against him, and the public should maintain some perspective. Together, we as a society need to recognize and address how technology can influence our children.
Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.