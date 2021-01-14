Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center vaccinating a new group of veterans this week

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center has moved to the second phase of vaccinating people in West Alabama. Wednesday, more veterans had the opportunity to get vaccinated.
Thirty veterans signed up for coronavirus vaccinations. These shots are for folks who are 75-years-old or older. Last week, the Tuscaloosa VA got 500 more doses of Moderna vaccine to protect more veterans from COVID-19. Several hundred healthcare workers and at-risk veterans who live in the VA’s community centers started getting vaccinated in December.
WBRC talked to one of those veterans this morning about getting vaccinated. “I’m 87 years old and I’ve been through a lot. I’ve had a friend die from it and its very scary and I advise anyone to get this,” Navy veteran Robert Love explained.
Tuscaloosa’s VA Medical Center will also host a Facebook live town hall on Friday at 10 in the morning. They’ll be sharing more information about the vaccination process there for eligible veterans.
Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.