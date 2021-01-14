State considering making COVID vaccine more accessible to seniors and low-income neighborhoods

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - As the demand for the COVID-19 vaccine grows so does concern about getting it to seniors and neighbors in low-income neighborhoods.
As of early January, the vaccines were only being administered to the public at local county health departments and urgent care facilities, according to the state.
With seniors 75 and older being added to phase 1A of the COIVD-19 vaccine rollout plan, questions about mobility and accessibility, especially for those who use public transportation, came up.
Dr. Karen Landers with the department of health said the state was considering drive-through vaccinations for people with mobility issues but the state also understands not everyone has a car,
That’s why the state hoped to soon go to the people instead of the other way around.
“Whether that is a church parking lot. Or whether that is a Civic Center parking lot or the parking lot of a familiar store and these are all issues that are being addressed as we have more vaccine available,” Dr. Landers said.
Landers said a timeline on when the vaccine would be offered in communities was unknown.
In the interim, Landers warned against allowing someone to come to your home to administer the vaccine. She said at the time this article was written, the state simply did not have the supplies or equipment to do that- especially because of the fragility of the vaccines.
