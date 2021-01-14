Congratulations to this week’s Rising Star, Tyler Waugh!
Tyler is a senior at Briarwood Christian School and is an honor student with a 4.48 GPA. He is in the National Honor Society, Young Life and is the captain of varsity Baseball and Football teams. Outside of school, he volunteers with the Tim Tebow Foundation, Miracle League and Heart Association. He plans to attend UAB for baseball/pre-med.
Tyler, congratulations on all you do, and for being this week’s Rising Star.
