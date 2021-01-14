Residents organize Tuscaloosa Co. Jail mask drive

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Organizers for a mask drive for Tuscaloosa County Jail say it’s important that inmates are COVID-free too. The reasoning is that when they get out, if the virus is not managed, that could impact friends, family and ultimately the community.
Some Tuscaloosa residents who took part in a recent protest and petition drive a few weeks ago found out that the jail changed its mask policy that gives all incarcerated people a new mask every Tuesday and Friday. Now people are gathering as many disposable masks as possible for the people in the Tuscaloosa County Jail.
Numbers sources provided to WBRC show from March 1st to Nov. 24th the jail tested a reported 7% of bookings, showing a 37% positivity rate, with 20 jail employees testing positive for the virus.
“These spreads to the community, it spreads to the people who are working there. Number of people who work in the jail have tested positive that endangers their family, their kids, their kid’s friend’s family. The jail does not exist on an island, people drive over it is thinking it’s in some separate area, but it’s right in the middle of the city,” said Michael Altman, a concerned resident.
Organizers are asking for donations of disposable masks to be dropped off at the office of Grace Presbyterian Church at 113 Hargrove Road in Tuscaloosa during business hours.
More information is also available on the Mask Drive Facebook event page. Organizers have also set up an Amazon wish list where masks can be purchased and shipped to the collection site at the church.
Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.