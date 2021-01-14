Neighbors rescue woman from house fire in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Crews responded before 4 a.m. Thursday to a house fire on McCary Street in Birmingham.
Officials say three women were in the home when the fire started and some neighbors who were getting ready to go hunting said they heard calls for help. Two women who lived in the home were able to escape, but a third woman was rescued by the men.
One woman is receiving medical attention for smoke inhalation but is expected to be OK.
We will provide updates when they are available.
Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.