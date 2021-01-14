Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office partners with Ring Security

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is the newest department in Alabama to partner with Ring Security.
Through JCSO’s partnership with Ring, deputies can log in to Ring’s Neighbors app and see information related to incidents reported by citizens.
“As a public safety agency we can see possible trends and be alerted to events that sometimes go unreported to law enforcement,” Sheriff Mark Pettway said. “Suspicious people and events are shared to allow the public and law enforcement to work together; by working together we are making safer neighborhoods a reality for Jefferson County.”
Neighbors is a meeting place for every community member, including fire departments, police departments and sheriff’s offices.
Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.