FIRST ALERT: A few flurries possible by Saturday morning

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A bit of rain is back in the forecast Thursday night with a few showers. The rain chance will linger through 5 a.m.
Expect sunshine tomorrow, windy and a little cooler but still nice tomorrow afternoon with highs in the lower 50s. A First Alert for chilly weather to return this weekend and even a flurry chance across north Alabama on Saturday morning. The flurry chance could extend as far south as Marion, Winston, Cullman, Blount, Etowah, and Cherokee counties Saturday morning but no road issues are expected.
Temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s for lows and highs in the 40s this weekend. A First Alert for a colder feel on Saturday too. Next week does appear milder. MLK Day is looking mostly sunny with high temperatures in the lower 50s.
The next chance for rain looks to arrive by late week. We could see showers beginning on Wednesday evening and lasting through Friday. Updates on our WBRC First Alert Weather app.
Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.