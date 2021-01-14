City of Tuscaloosa discussing partnership with ADPH

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The city of Tuscaloosa could be helping the state in the fight against COVID-19. Mayor Walt Maddox told city councilors that Tuscaloosa is one of several municipalities that could be helping the ADPH get more vaccine.
A city spokesperson told us, no agreement has been finalized. We don’t know yet what kind of help Tuscaloosa could provide. But the mayor told city councilors Tuesday, that the city of Northport, Tuscaloosa County and Tuscaloosa County EMA were also part of the discussion.
Last week the Mayor said he was against any new city regulations to help stop coronavirus spread that the city’s neighbors were not also in favor of enforcing. But leaders from Tuscaloosa, Northport and the County were interested in finding ways that they could work together to fight the virus here.
“I always end each briefing with what can we do to help and they believe one of the ways that we can help is get the vaccine out under 1A and 1B of the ADPH’s plan,” Maddox explained.
A city spokesman said those conversations are ongoing and the city may be able to offer more details before the end of this week.
Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.