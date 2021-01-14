Black Belt Adventures asks hunters to donate venison

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Over the years Hunters Helping the Hungry has provided more than a half-million pounds of ground venison to those in need in Alabama.
Alabama Black Belt Adventures Association (ALBBAA) is asking hunters to donate harvested deer to the program during the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday weekend of January 15-18, 2021.
Hunters Helping the Hungry (HHH) started in Alabama in 1999 through funding from the Alabama Conservation and Natural Resources Foundation. The Foundation pays processors in Alabama $1 per pound for the ground venison, which is then donated to food banks and charities in Alabama.
Commissioner Chris Blankenship and Pam Swanner, ALBBAA Director, said the impact of the global pandemic has greatly increased the need for donations of protein-rich venison for those impacted by the virus.
“We know this past year has been difficult for many, and we hope this targeted weekend will assist in providing healthy, organic ground venison to families in need all across the Black Belt region,” Swanner said. “During this time of year, and especially with the impact of COVID-19, we couldn’t think of a better way to encourage sportsmen and women to utilize this free program to support the areas in which they go afield.”
Because the processing fee is paid by the ACNRF, there is no cost to the hunters.
How Hunters Helping the Hungry Works
- Hunters field dress the deer and take it to a participating processor. It does not cost the hunter any money to donate the venison, but hunters may voluntarily pay processing fees to provide more venison for food banks to distribute.
- Processors grind the venison then contact their nearest participating food bank. The food bank will pick up the venison. Processors receive $1 per pound from the Alabama Conservation and Natural Resources Foundation.
- The food bank will distribute the venison to those in need.
If you can donate or for more information on the program click this link.
Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.