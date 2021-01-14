Birmingham City Schools offers virtual learning help for students

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Class was in session Wednesday for Birmingham City Schools parents. Mom, dads and grandparents got live training on how to use software as the district continues with full virtual learning.
Wednesday’s session was the first of monthly meetings to help parents. District leaders will walk you through the basic functions of your device. They also spent time teaching how to log into the software and use some of the functions that your child may have to use in class.
Superintendent Dr. Mark Sullivan spoke to families briefly saying the district spend millions to give access to devices, but classes like this are important so that families know how to use them for academic success. Leaders plan to hold monthly classes and the classes are tailored to what device your child uses - for example, if it’s PC, MacBook or iPad.
“We want to support our parents to make sure you get the training and support you need to make sure our scholars are well endowed in the learning process,” said Lakesha Douglas with Birmingham City Schools.
Upcoming sessions this month include:
- January 27th for students with Chromebooks at 11:15 a.m. and 5:30 p.m.
- February 3rd for students with Dell/Windows Devices at 11:15 a.m. and 5:30 p.m.
For access to the virtual learning presentation, visit Birmingham City School’s website to register. Or you can click here.
The district also has Tech Help Desk hours from 7:30 a.m. - 7:30 p.m. daily for parents with immediate questions.
