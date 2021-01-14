Alabama truckers fight back against human trafficking

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - January is Human Trafficking Awareness month, and one of the crucial players in helping to rescue victims are the eyes and ears of the open road: truck drivers.
The Alabama Trucking Association sponsored legislation that guarantees when you get a CDL, you’ll learn the red flags.
Truckers see it all, from the rest areas, to businesses they serve and every stop in between. They’re now asked to watch, for victims, and predators.
“Human trafficking is real, it’s happening in Alabama, communities across Alabama and across the country,” said Mark Colson, president of the Alabama Trucking Association.
One million drivers nationwide have become trained through Truckers Against Trafficking to question when something isn’t right. They ask questions if they can, or take a second look at things that seem off.
“The last time they spoke to a family member, if they see multiple, usually women, in one vehicle with usually a male,” Colson said, providing examples.
Raised eyebrows can result in a tip to law enforcement that saves lives. It’s become part of a trucker’s code.
“They are hard-working people, family oriented, and they don’t always get the credit they deserve, but in this case, just like delivering vaccines, they are heroes, identifying perpetrators and candidly, standing up for victims,” said Colson.
Drivers are given the information to call the human trafficking hotline which is 1 (888) 373-7888 or you can even send a message to 233733 (Text “HELP” or “INFO”)
