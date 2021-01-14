Alabama lawmakers react to President Trump’s impeachment

“My message to Socialists: Try being truthful, honest and honorable for a change. Do some homework. Actually read the President’s speech transcript. Where in his speech did President Trump instruct anyone to commit violent acts? It is not there. American citizens have an absolute right under the Constitution’s First Amendment to engage in free speech and to assemble, protest, and petition their Congress. I am proud of those patriots who lawfully exercised their rights in hopes of helping to bring about more honest and accurate elections that are the underpinning of any republic. I hope those who engaged in illegal activity inside the Capitol are punished to the fullest extent of the law.”