Alabama lawmakers react to President Trump’s impeachment

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - President Donald Trump was impeached by the U.S. House Wednesday for a historic second time. He was charged with “incitement of insurrection” over the deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol.
The vote was 232-197 to impeach.
Alabama Congressional lawmakers responded to the impeachment and their votes.
Congressman Robert Aderholt released the following statement concerning his no vote on impeachment:
“The storming of the United States Capitol was an American tragedy. As someone who was in the chamber of the House of Representatives that day, I can tell you it was a dark day in American history. The actions of those who broke into the building are unacceptable and undefendable. As I stated last week, our goal now should be on unifying our nation and to prayerfully seek answers to our nation’s problems.
“While I understand Democrats wanting to express their anger in the form of impeachment, the act, which is more symbolic than actionable, causes more division and does not advance unity or healing. The United States Senate leader has stated that the Senate will not be able to even begin a trial until after President Trump has already left office next week.
“I believe that it would be in the best interest of all Americans for us to focus on cooling tensions, finding common ground and praying for this nation as we face so many challenges including the COVID-19 pandemic. In all sincerity, I do not believe that the impeachment today does anything to move our great constitutional republic forward.”
U.S. Rep. Terri Sewell (AL-07) voted to impeach President Donald Trump. Here is her statement:
The article of impeachment charges the outgoing President with a count of “Incitement of Insurrection” for his actions on January 6, 2021, when he delivered a speech inciting his supporters to lay siege to the United States Capitol, an action that temporarily halted the counting of Electoral College votes and resulted in the deaths of five individuals, including an officer of the United States Capitol Police.
“The President of the United States incited an insurrection at the U.S. Capitol last week, and it is critical that he is held accountable for his seditious actions. The Trump-incited mob sought to upend the most critical act in our democracy – the peaceful transition of power. The ensuing violence resulted in the deaths five Americans, including a U.S. Capitol Police officer, and an attempted assassination of the Vice President and Speaker of the House,” Sewell said. “As long as President Trump remains in office, he will be a threat to our democracy and our Constitution.”
“Our nation needs healing, and healing requires accountability,” Sewell continued. “I hope my Senate colleagues will put politics aside, consider the gravity of the President’s threat to our democracy, and vote to remove him from office. "
Rep. Barry Moore released the following concerning his no vote on impeachment:
‘In their rush to impeach, Democrats have cheapened the process and proved that their calls for unity and healing are disingenuous.’
“Impeachment was once the most meaningful and solemn action Congress could take against a sitting President, having only been used twice in the history of the United States prior to President Trump. Clearly, our predecessors understood the true gravity of impeachment.”
“Unfortunately, over the last four years, Democrats have set a dangerous precedent by using impeachment proceedings purely for political gain. Their latest attempt to remove President Trump - just days before he has pledged to leave office - is as divisive as it is unproductive. Democrats in Congress have now flippantly used this tool twice against the same President and have set an alarmingly low bar by refusing to investigate these allegations or even hold a hearing. In their rush to impeach, Democrats have cheapened the process and proved that their calls for unity and healing are disingenuous.”
Congressman Mo Brooks (AL-05) voted no against impeaching President Donald Trump. Here is the statement:
“For the second time in as many years, House Socialists who are panicking from almost losing the House in the 2020 elections foist a sham impeachment on the American people, a mere 7 days before President Trump is set to leave office. The Socialists seek to sully the President’s reputation and tarnish his legacy with baseless claims that he incited January 6th Capitol violence despite ZERO evidence. Their arguments are bunk. They paid NO attention to President Trump expressly asking American citizens to “peacefully” exercise their protest rights. Socialists also ignore growing evidence that militant groups coordinated and incited the illegal breach of the Capitol and would have done so regardless of what President Trump said at a rally 1 1/2 miles away.”
“My message to Socialists: Try being truthful, honest and honorable for a change. Do some homework. Actually read the President’s speech transcript. Where in his speech did President Trump instruct anyone to commit violent acts? It is not there. American citizens have an absolute right under the Constitution’s First Amendment to engage in free speech and to assemble, protest, and petition their Congress. I am proud of those patriots who lawfully exercised their rights in hopes of helping to bring about more honest and accurate elections that are the underpinning of any republic. I hope those who engaged in illegal activity inside the Capitol are punished to the fullest extent of the law.”
