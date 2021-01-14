Alabama Democrats not going to President Biden’s inauguration

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama Democrats hoped to be celebrating next week with the inauguration of Joe Biden, but with COVID and now security concerns about possible protesters, that has changed a lot plans for any Washington D.C. trip.
When there is a Presidential inauguration, in most years Washington D.C. turns into party central. But that won’t happen this year. It will be a toned down event with Alabama democrats staying home.
With the rising number of COVID-19 cases across the country and here in Alabama, many state democrats knew this year’s inauguration was going to be different.
Birmingham Representative John Rogers was hoping to go, but the pandemic changed his plans.
“I would have requested for at least 20 tickets,” Rogers said.
Rep. Rogers said he is not hearing any state democrats willing to go to the inauguration and risk exposure to COVID. Some democrats had hoped vaccinations would have been further along to make the event safer, but the vaccine rollout has been slower than expected.
Rogers said the attack on the U.S. Capitol last week and possible threats of protests this week is also adding to their travel fears.
“People are afraid of the possibility people might come back down to the capitol again and start problems again. They are scared. They are afraid,” Rogers said.
Wade Perry, the Executive Director of the Alabama Democratic Party, said state democrats are following President-elect Biden’s lead to not travel to the capitol. The inauguration is looking to be a mostly virtual event.
Still, some state democrats are hoping to see things improve with both COVID and security so that there might be some kind of celebration later this year.
