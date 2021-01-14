ADPH overwhelmed by phone calls about COVID-19 vaccination sign-ups

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Department of Public Health continues to be overwhelmed with phone calls of people trying to sign up for vaccinations.
The health department stopped registering people because their supply has run out.
They all understand there is a big demand for shots. The problem is only healthcare workers and soon first responders and folks over 75 are eligible for the vaccine at this time. But more wanted to sign up for it and that is causing a lot of disappointment.
Starting Monday, those 75 and older will start getting vaccinations at county health departments. They got through to the call center to register.
Jamie Harding with AARP said a lot of other people did not and that has caused a great deal of frustration.
“We are hearing from members about it. We had a tele-townhall meeting a couple of days ago and we had a lot of people call in and ask about that,” Harding said.
Alabama lawmaker John Rogers has also been contacted by seniors who couldn’t speak to anyone at the health department.
“From everybody. Older folks saying Alabama and Birmingham is not ready for it. They keep calling the number, but they say they can’t get nobody,” Rogers said.
State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris said ADPH is improving the call center and adding a website for people to sign up.
“I would say the main problem we have is there is not enough vaccine to go around. I realize a lot of people can’t get through on the phone, on the phone line because there is so many people calling and yet enough people have gotten through because we have allocated all the vaccine we have,” Harris said.
Harding is asking members and seniors to be patient. Also, she asked people to pay attention to who is eligible to get vaccines right now. Those not eligible are contributing to overwhelming the system.
