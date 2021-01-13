100-year-old veteran gets second COVID-19 vaccine

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Colonel Carl Cooper (Retired USMC) received his second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine Wednesday at the Birmingham VA. He served in WWII, Korea and Vietnam Wars and is 100 years old.
Col. Cooper got his first vaccine at the VA before Christmas.
Mr. Cooper said he has faith in our government that the vaccine is safe and is thankful to have received it.
“Participate. Come and take it. Whatever situation you’re in, I think it’s a wonderful thing. I’ve had some close calls and this is another one, but we’re gonna defeat it, we’re gonna win,” Cooper said.
Mr. Cooper said he thinks this vaccine is going to keep him alive as well as others.
