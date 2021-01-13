Winter edition of Birmingham Restaurant Week kicks off January 14th

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham is known across the country for our culinary scene, But the covid-19 pandemic has been rough on restaurants and bars.
That’s why the 2021 Winter Edition of Birmingham Restaurant Week is so important.
“Covid-19 has had an extremely detrimental and negative effect on the restaurant industry they need our support more than ever,” says Audrey Pannell, she’s one of the promoters of the event.
Since restaurants are operating at limited capacity, this year’s event runs longer than usual from January 14th until the 31st
More than 50 businesses have signed up to participate from food trucks to restaurants and coffee shops. They are all offering specials with fixed price menus ranging from $5 to $50 per person.
Running a restaurant can be challenging enough, without a pandemic. Dozens of restaurants have been forced to close their doors for good. The founder of Blueroot says it has been heartbreaking.
“The challenges of last 8-9 months have been really difficult. As a new business starting out during a difficult time with a lot of uncertainty, it has been a learning experience but more importantly a humbling experience. We have seen so many of our friends in the business have to shutter their doors, some temporarily, some permanently. We have tried to support them,” says Jennifer Ryan.
Ryan founded Blue Root in 2019, first through pop up locations and now has a grab and go store in Mountain Brook.
“We have never been so grateful for the community support, and that is the reason we are still open today,” says Ryan.
Blueroot features fast healthy options like salads, grain bowl and superfood snacks. They will be running a special during restaurant week to mix and match a two or three course meal for $15 or $20.
She says now is the time to try something new.
“This is a wonderful time to experiment, to try something new. Branch out with your loved ones, your families, in a socially distance and appropriate way,” says Ryan. “Support a local business owner that probably has kids in your same school district, they might be in your neighborhood, they might be a member of your church. These are people in our community that we want to help stay in business so whether you come to blue root or one of the other more than 50 establishments here in Birmingham this is one small thing you can do to keep this community afloat.”
