What does COVID convalesced mean?

“Our biggest fear is not being able to treat patients presenting to us for care,” said Vice President of Clinical Support Services at UAB Medicine Sarah Nafziger, M.D. “We are in health care because we like caring for sick people and want to be there for them. Our biggest concern is that demand for our resources outstrips our capacity. We are very concerned that we will not have enough resources to care for the patients presenting to us for care, and that is not just for COVID-19 care.”