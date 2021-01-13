Walgreens, CVS chains could distribute millions of vaccines when permitted

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Thousands of people are calling health agencies to find out when they can get vaccinated, and that includes our local pharmacies.
Pharmacy chains like Walgreens and CVS are gearing up to vaccinate when they can.
Drug store companies have been helping vaccinate long-term care residents, but they will eventually be able to vaccinate everyone.
CVS, Walgreens and other companies have offered flu and pneumonia vaccinations among others for years, and both say in statements they are prepared to administer the COVID-19 vaccines as soon as they get the green light from respective states.
CVS’ CEO told a medical conference today that they anticipate giving 20 to 25 million vaccines a month once they are allowed to do so nationwide.
Alabama Department of Public Health says they have 247 providers registered with them statewide so far, but want at least 400. You can register to become a provider on the ADPH COVID-19 page.
“As a physician I’m pleased. As a healthcare provider I want to be sure we can manage those numbers,” said Dr. Karen Landers with ADPH.
Between CVS and Walgreens alone, the two chains sought 35,000 additional employees to assist in vaccination.
