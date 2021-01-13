Sen. Tommy Tuberville on the seriousness of COVID-19, the Capitol riot

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama U.S. Senator Tommy Tuberville-(R) stopped at St. Vincent’s Hospital in downtown Birmingham Wednesday. He said this was his first day back home in Alabama as a senator.
Tuberville said he is visiting hospitals across the state, including VA hospitals to see how healthcare workers and first responders are helping fight COVID-19.
He said this virus and the current pandemic situation in Alabama is serious and people need to take the vaccine when they have the opportunity.
The Senator said this is the toughest time we’ve been in, in the last eight to nine months during the pandemic.
He said, “It’s not going to get any better, it’s going to get worse, so we need to start paying particular attention to our health and safety, everybody.”
Tuberville also said there needs to be a lot more organization coming from Washington, D.C. when it comes to COVID-19 and the vaccine.
When asked what he saw inside St. Vincent’s Tuberville said, “They (healthcare workers) are working double shifts, they are doing their jobs, they’re trying as best they can, but they are being overrun.”
He said he became a senator to help people. He said he’s not going to sit in his office, he’s going to get out and help.
When asked about the deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, Senator Tuberville said what happened was a tragedy.
WBRC FOX6 News also asked Tuberville about the 2nd impeachment debate in the House.
Tuberville said President Donald Trump knows he made a mistake, he’s admitted it and we all need to make sure we don’t make mistakes like that again when we cost people their lives.
“If we keep pulling apart and away from each other, we’re not going to solve our problems,” Tuberville said. He said lawmakers need to be worried about COVID-19 and the future and not impeachment.
