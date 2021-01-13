Sean Calhoun named new football coach at Vestavia Hills High School

VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (WBRC) - Vestavia Hills made it official Wednesday afternoon naming Sean Calhoun the new head football coach of the varsity boys football team.
Calhoun replaces legendary coach Buddy Anderson, who retired after the 2020 season.
The Vestavia Hills Board of Education officially approved Calhoun’s hire on Wednesday during a special called meeting.
Calhoun, who is from Carrollton, Georgia, won three region titles, made five quarterfinal playoff appearances and compiled a 51-12 record at the school in five seasons.
Vestavia Hills will hold a press conference Friday to formally introduce Calhoun.
