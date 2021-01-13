Salvation Army of Greater Birmingham receives grant for emergency rent and utility assistance

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - This could mean a big helping hand for some people in Jefferson County.
The Salvation Army of Greater Birmingham has received a Community Development Block Grant from The Jefferson County Commission to provide COVID-19 emergency assistance for Jefferson County residents living outside the city limits of Birmingham, Bessemer, Helena, and Sumiton.
Applicants can be awarded a one-time benefit of up to $1,500 to help with rent or utilities, including water, sewer, electric, and gas.
To qualify for the funding, the applicant must be a resident of Jefferson County and live outside of the city limits of Birmingham, Bessemer, Helena, and Sumiton.
You must have a documented loss of income due to the Coronavirus pandemic.
For more information, call (205) 328-4536.
