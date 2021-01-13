Police: Dothan woman locks son in room, leaves home with boyfriend

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Police say a Dothan woman locked her young son in his bedroom then went out with her boyfriend for several overnight hours.
22-year old Danielle Antonoplos of Nottingham Way is charged with Willful Abuse of a Child.
Investigators believe she confined her six-year-old son to his room before one o’clock Monday morning and he remained there several hours. Dothan Police Lieutenant Scott Owens said Antonoplos used a reverse lock controlled from the outside of the door to keep her son in his room.
Owens also told WTVY that several hours after she left home with her boyfriend, Antonoplos called a neighbor to check on her son. When that neighbor found the child locked up and traumatized, she called the police.
Inside the room, Owens said officers found a potato chip bag and remnants of noodles in a container that appeared to be several days old.
Police are working to determine if Antonoplos locked her son up at other times. If so, she will likely face additional charges.
Her boyfriend was not charged.
