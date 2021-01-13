’I unequivocally condemn the violence we saw last week’: White House tweets new video message from Pres. Trump

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Wednesday evening around 5:00 the White House tweeted a new video message from President Donald Trump condemning the violence and the mob riot that took place at the U.S. Capitol January 6.
The president said, “No true supporter of mine could ever endorse political violence. No true supporter of mine could ever disrespect law enforcement...”
The video was released about 90 minutes after the House impeached the president for the second time.
