How state may be preparing for violent protests ahead of Presidential inauguration

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Security concerns continued to grow following a riot at the U.S. Capitol.
The Federal Bureau of Investigations released a bulletin to warn of plans for armed protests at all 50 state capitals, and in Washington D.C., ahead of President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration.
Alabama Law Enforcement Agency told WBRC that they were aware of the threat and were working to secure our state capitol in Montgomery.
The agency said it’s important to protect the rights of protestors but when there’s rhetoric that can motivate violence, that’s when they will step in.
At least 10,000 National Guard troops were deployed to D.C. to help with security during the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden.
Some Alabamians have been connected to the violence that erupted in D.C.
Governor Kay Ivey’s office reported Alabama was not contacted to contribute resources at the time this article was written.
Former Homeland Security Chief, Ted Sexton, said the state has plans to handle security threats and it involves multiple agencies working together.
“So, I call down to Montgomery and say that I need help and then Montgomery will start to send State troopers. They’ll coordinate law enforcement agencies from around the state. And, there will be, either in direct sight or indirect sight a large force that will be available to aid,” Sexton explained.
ALEA said they have continual monitoring of the state’s capitol complex.
Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.