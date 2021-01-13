Heart Gallery Alabama: Joshua

Joshua, born November 2005, is a very loving, polite, helpful and caring child. He has a very sweet mannerism. He yearns for the genuine love of a family.
He enjoys playing video games, going to movies, and playing with Legos. He enjoys basketball, football, and all other sports. He likes history. Little known facts about geographical locations and people intrigue him.
Being well-groomed is important to Joshua. Where most children will request toys, Joshua makes a request for toiletry items when he notices them getting low.
