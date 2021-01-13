FIRST ALERT: Wintry mix ending, more patchy fog or freezing fog for the early morning drive

THE WEEKEND: Once the cold front passes Friday morning, a cold north wind will return. I can’t rule out low clouds lingering well into the day, which would keep temperatures in the 40s. We may have some cloud breaks, but chances for sunshine will be greatest on Saturday. Some data is showing the possibility of snow showers or snow flurries to the far north Friday evening. However, I don’t think we will have a strong enough flow of cold air to generate convective snow showers. We will monitor for any changes. Lows at night will continue to drop into the freezing range with highs in the 40s for both Saturday and Sunday.