FIRST ALERT: Wintry mix ending, more patchy fog or freezing fog for the early morning drive

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The disturbance responsible for the wintry mix continues to slowly exit to the far northeast this evening. Surface temperatures remain above freezing; however, temperatures will drop into the freezing range later tonight as the sky clears. It’s possible we could see more patchy dense fog or patchy freezing fog during the early morning. This could lead to one or two trouble spots, so use caution and take it slow in the morning if you encounter low visibilities.
FIRST ALERT FOR SHOWERS TOMORROW NIGHT: We are tracking another cold front that will impact the state Thursday night and bring a chance for showers. Before this front arrives, a milder southerly flow will develop, resulting in gusty winds. We may have a few wind gusts topping 20 mph on Thursday. It is going to be a much brighter day, with sunshine and highs in the 50s. The primary window for rain will be between 10 p.m. Thursday and 7 a.m. on Friday.
THE WEEKEND: Once the cold front passes Friday morning, a cold north wind will return. I can’t rule out low clouds lingering well into the day, which would keep temperatures in the 40s. We may have some cloud breaks, but chances for sunshine will be greatest on Saturday. Some data is showing the possibility of snow showers or snow flurries to the far north Friday evening. However, I don’t think we will have a strong enough flow of cold air to generate convective snow showers. We will monitor for any changes. Lows at night will continue to drop into the freezing range with highs in the 40s for both Saturday and Sunday.
NEXT WEEK: I can’t rule out another increase in clouds by Sunday evening, with the possibility of a shower north. However, forecast guidance is still in agreement our next big rain producer will arrive around the middle of next week.
