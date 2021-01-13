Council President Parker unveils plan for 24/7 COVID-19 testing and vaccinations at Legion Field

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham City Council President, William Parker, said he has a bold and aggressive plan to get the coronavirus pandemic under control.
The plan involves transforming Legion Field into a 24/7 COVID-19 testing and vaccination site, and Parker said it could happen as early as next week.
The fight against COVID-19 continues, and Birmingham City Council President, William Parker, said we’ll need all hands on deck to manage it.
That’s why he’s proposing that legion field be turned into a 24-hour COVID-19 testing and vaccination site seven days a week.
“This is being done across the country. Out in Glendale, Arizona they started on yesterday...on Monday with the 24-hour vaccination and testing component and utilizing some of their football stadiums. So, no better place to utilize Legion Field as it relates to the fight for COVID-19 and do everything that we can to flatten the curve,” Parker said.
He anticipates it will cost a couple of million dollars to get the project started, and said it’s going to require city, county, state and federal funding through the CARES Act, to get it done.
“Right now, things have been moving very slow, but I think with what the administration is doing in Washington is to swiftly get out more vaccines 100 million more doses, that I understand this morning, have been authorized to be released” Parker said.
But with area hospitals already overwhelmed and under-staffed, some are wondering if we have enough manpower for an operation such as this.
“Listen that’s where we’ve got to work with our nursing schools, we have to think outside the box ask our retired nurses our retired doctors we might even ask you know military personnel come in and assist,” Parker explained.
Parker said he plans to meet with state and local leaders this week and next week to discuss plans for Legion Field.
And if all goes according to his plan, this could be up and running next week.
