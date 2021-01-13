Center Point considers starting independent police department in effort to reduce crime

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A police department could open soon in Center Point as the community gathered Tuesday night to discuss ways to reduce crime.
The public safety meeting included several agencies, including the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office which patrols the area. Residents shared complaints and questions about response times and crime frequency.
City Council Public Safety Chair Tiffany Moore said there were steps the city needed to take before deciding on breaking away from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, including conducting a feasibility study.
“Just what that would look like and the cost and what information we would gain from that to help us make an informed decision,” said Moore.
Moore explained phase one of the feasibility study would take 34-45 days and could cost upwards of $15,000. Moore said the funds would come from the CARES ACT.
A public forum to discuss moving forward with a feasibility study was scheduled for January 27, 2021.
“I’ve been a resident for 11 years. There are things that I absolutely love about the city but there are a lot of things that I think can improve,” Moore said.
The next public safety forum was scheduled for Feb. 9 at the Center Point Senior Citizen Center.
