Birmingham PD asking for public’s help in solving cold case murder

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Detectives are seeking the public’s help in solving the cold case murder of 23-year-old Richard Roberts.
Police say Roberts was killed in a drive-by shooting in the 1800 block of Francis Avenue on March 28, 2018.
Roberts was outside working on his car when shots were fired from a burgundy Buick.
Authorities say Roberts attempted to flee, but was wounded and collapsed.
He died from his injuries en route to the hospital.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Birmingham Police Department’s Homicide Division at 205-254-1764 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.
