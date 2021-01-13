Authorities looking for missing 14-year-old Shelby Co. boy

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help looking for a missing 14-year-old boy.
Cameron Paul Daffron was reported missing Wednesday. He was last seen in the Leeds area. Daffron frequently wears a green and orange Miami Dolphins toboggan.
He is around 5′9″ and 165 lbs. Daffron may be in the Leeds or Pell City area.
Anyone with information on where Daffron is should contact Investigator Curenton at 205-670-6173 or ccurenton@shelbyso.com. You can also call the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office at (205) 670-6000, submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777 or on their website at www.crimestoppersmetroal.com.
