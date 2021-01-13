Alabama leaders watching for possible armed protests in Montgomery this weekend

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - State leaders say they are prepared and watching for possible armed protesters this weekend. The FBI had an internal memo warning of armed protesters in all fifty state capitals.
In a statement, the FBI says it’s gathering information about potential threats and is working with local law enforcement. ALEA in Alabama is also monitoring the situation.
Since the violent protests in Washington D.C., the threat of possible violence is a concern for all state leaders.
Governor Kay Ivey is very aware of a potential threat. “I’m glad they are alert. We are in touch with law enforcement and ALEA. We are prepared and I hope this is not going to happen,” Governor Ivey said.
At the statehouse, the images of last week’s attack on the Capitol is very real for the Secretary of the Alabama Senate. “Disappointment those people would cause that kind of fear and destruction and fear to innocent people. Mostly staff people,” Patrick Harris, Secretary of the Alabama Senate, said.
In late December, the legislative council authorized a state trooper presence at the statehouse for added protection. Harris is confident adequate protection will be in place if any threat develops. “We will make any preparations we need to make to ensure the safety and security of the building and the staff who may be inside the building,” Harris said.
Harris said he has heard there could be a possible protest Sunday. The secretary of the Alabama senate said that would be beneficial because buildings would be closed and fewer staff members will be on hand. Harris has confidence in ALEA, the Capitol Police, the Montgomery Police Department, and the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office to provide protection.
Governor Kay Ivey urged people Tuesday to put aside their differences from the election and come together.
