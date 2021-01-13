ADPH: No more vaccine appointments, but you can join waiting list

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) leaders said they are aware the COVID-19 Vaccine Hotline is experiencing difficulties.
In fact, the response is far greater than what the state can accommodate.
Staff continues working to expand vaccine scheduling capabilities at the call center, but right now there are no more appointments available at county health departments.
The call center will take your contact information and add it to a waiting list. Callers will be contacted as soon as more appointments are available.
The demand for COVID-19 vaccine continues to exceed supply as there are more than 326,000 health care workers and nearly 350,000 people in Alabama who qualify for a vaccine because they are 75 years old and older.
Hotline personnel are working to schedule people in the 75-plus age group, law enforcement officers, and firefighters for immunization appointments beginning January 18.
General information about COVID-19 is available through the COVID-19 Information Hotline number, 1-800-270-7268, and at alabamapublichealth.gov.
