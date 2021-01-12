36-year-old Pinson man killed in commercial vehicle crash

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A 36-year-old man was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Highway 280 Monday afternoon.
Alabama State Troopers said Jason Hallmark was driving a commercial vehicle when he drove off the road and struck a concrete culvert. Hallmark was killed.
It happened at 1:11 p.m. on U.S. 280 westbound at the 26 mile marker.
Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.
Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.