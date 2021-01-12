UAB’s Dr. Saag: COVID-19 vaccine side effects I had were ‘well worth it’

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Dr. Michael Saag, M.D., Professor of Medicine and Infectious Diseases at UAB, released a new message about the COVID-19 vaccine and brief, possible side effects, that he said are worth it.
Dr. Saag, who survived COVID, got his vaccination before Christmas. He said in his case because he had COVID before, he had a reaction including some chills and fever for about 18 hours before it went away.
Saag said those effects are worth it because he knows his immune system is ready to go in case he encounters the virus in the community.
Dr. Saag encourages everyone in Alabama to get the vaccine when they are able.
