Records: Alabama man on bond arrested after Capitol riot
William Watson is being held at the Lee County Jail after his bond was revoked. Prosecutors say he traveled outside the state and was photographed at the U.S. Capitol during Wednesday's deadly siege. (Source: Lee County Jail)
By Associated Press | January 12, 2021 at 9:13 AM CST - Updated January 12 at 2:59 PM

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) - A man who was out on bond on drug charges on the condition he not leave the state of Alabama has been taken into custody on charges of participating in last week’s riot inside the U.S. Capitol.

Court records show that a judge on Monday revoked the bond for William Watson after he was identified in photographs of the riot. Prosecutors wrote that Watson was seen dressed in a yellow sweatshirt standing next to a man with a horned hat.

FILE - In this Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021 file photo supporters of President Donald Trump are confronted by U.S. Capitol Police officers outside the Senate Chamber inside the Capitol in Washington. Jacob Anthony Chansley, the Arizona man with the painted face and wearing a horned, fur hat, was taken into custody Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021 and charged with counts that include violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, file) (Source: Manuel Balce Ceneta)

Watson was arrested in Auburn.

Authorities say they were also able to identify Watson by the distinctive tattoos on his hand, which Watson wrote about online.

