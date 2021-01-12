Police say former Zaxby’s employee shot manager in Scottsboro, suspect found in burned home; Investigation underway

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (WAFF) - An investigation is underway in Scottsboro after police say a former Zaxby’s employee shot the restaurant’s manager Monday night.
It all started around 9:30 p.m. when the Scottsboro Police Department received a call about a shooting at the Zaxby’s on John T. Reid Parkway. Officers tell WAFF they arrived on the scene and saw the manager had been shot after going out the back door of the business to talk to a former employee
The former employee fired several rounds at the victim, hitting him at least once and then fled the scene on foot, according to police.
Through further investigation, the suspect was identified and led police to a home on Veterans Drive in Scottsboro. The suspect appeared to barricade himself inside when the home caught fire and police say the Scottsboro Fire Department had to come put it out.
During a search of the home burned in the fire, remains of an adult male were found and sent to the Alabama Department of forensic Science for an autopsy.
As for the manager who was shot, police say the person was transported to a local hospital and is listed in critical condition. WAFF is working to find out more details about the suspect who fired shots at the manager.
The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is assisting with the investigation and the Alabama State Fire Marshalls Office is investigating the cause of the fire.
The Zaxby’s located on John T. Reid Parkway will remain closed on January 12.
This is an ongoing investigation and no other information is being released at this time. Stick with WAFF for updates on this story both on-air and online.
