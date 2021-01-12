McAdory High School hires new football coach

“I want to say thank you to Principal Bowen and the Jefferson County Board of Education for giving me this opportunity. This head coaching job will continue to help me teach and mentor young men to be their best self-possible,” said Holmes. “One of my main goals is to re-establish a winning culture, all while helping our student-athletes focus more on how things are accomplished rather than what is accomplished. I want to leave a legacy in this community, “My Community,” so people will remember my significance more than my success. Uncommoncompetitior! Let’s Swarm!”