McAdory High School hires new football coach

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - McAdory High School will have a new coach on the sideline this fall.
The Jefferson County Board of Education approved the hiring of Aryvia Holmes during a special called meeting Tuesday.
He has coached both at the high school and collegiate levels. Holmes also has been an assistant coach at several JEFCOED programs in the past including Clay-Chalkville High School, Pinson Valley High School, and most recently Minor High School where he served as assistant head coach and offensive coordinator.
“I want to say thank you to Principal Bowen and the Jefferson County Board of Education for giving me this opportunity. This head coaching job will continue to help me teach and mentor young men to be their best self-possible,” said Holmes. “One of my main goals is to re-establish a winning culture, all while helping our student-athletes focus more on how things are accomplished rather than what is accomplished. I want to leave a legacy in this community, “My Community,” so people will remember my significance more than my success. Uncommoncompetitior! Let’s Swarm!”
Holmes earned his Masters in Special Education from UAB and completed his Bachelor’s at Samford University while also becoming the Bulldogs’ all-time leading receiver. After his playing career, Holmes took a coaching position at the university. He served in several positions including running backs coach and wide receivers coach. Holmes says his coaching philosophy is based on five principles: being a great teacher, being passionate, bringing his best every day, being organized, and being accountable.
“Aryvia Holmes is of high character. I look forward to him and his family becoming a part of our McAdory family. I believe he will take our football and athletic program to the next level,” said McAdory Principal Gary Bowen
