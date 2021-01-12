Long-time nurse at Coosa Valley Medical Center dies from COVID-19

SYLACAUGA, Ala. (WBRC) - A nurse who worked for more than four decades at Coosa Valley Medical Center in Sylacauga has died from COVID-19.
Betty Grier Gallaher worked at the hospital for over 43 years according to a Facebook post.
She graduated from LPN school at Nunnelly State Technical College and then went to RN school at Sylacauga Hospital School of Nursing.
“Mrs. Betty always had a smile on her face and was our encourager. She was a nurse’s nurse. She embodied our charge to care for patients- mind, body, and spirit. She was always gentle and cared deeply for her patients. We mourn her loss and celebrate her life. We extend our sincere condolences to her family,” said Amy Price, CNO/COO at Coosa Valley Medical Center.
