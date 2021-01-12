Gov. Kay Ivey, health leaders receive second COVID-19 vaccine

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Governor Kay Ivey talked to reporters Tuesday morning, after receiving her final dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
Alabama State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris and State Chief Medical Officer Dr. Mary McIntyre will also be receiving their second and final doses of the vaccine.
Governor Ivey said, “Vaccination is critical to overcoming the pandemic. I encourage those eligible to get vaccinated.”
The governor, Dr. Harris and Dr. McIntyre received the first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine on December 21, 2020.
The vaccines will be administered at Baptist Medical Center South in Montgomery.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.