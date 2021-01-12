Friends, family mourn Huffman HS coach who died after contracting COVID

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama High School Athletic Association announced the death of 43-year-old Huffman High School wrestling coach Derrick Johnson.
In a news release on the AHSAA website, leaders said Johnson died Sunday, January 10, just five days after his 43rd birthday after contracting COVID.
“Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family, the faculty staff and students,” AHSAA Executive Director Steve Savarese said. “Derrick Johnson had a tremendous positive impact on the lives of the many students he taught and was considered an icon in the community he served.”
Johnson spent two decades teaching and coaching in the Birmingham City School System.
Funeral arrangement details are not available at this time.
