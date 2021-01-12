FIRST ALERT: Freezing temps with the possibility of dense fog and freezing fog

FIRST ALERT FOR A FEW SHOWERS THURSDAY NIGHT: We will have an increasingly south wind on Thursday out ahead of the next cold front. I’m expecting a nice period of sunshine for Thursday, but it will be windy at times, with gusts possibly topping 20 mph. Temperatures are expected to rise into the middle 50s. The next cold front will impact the area late Thursday night and this will bring a chance for a few showers during the early morning hours on Friday. This chance for rain will end by 7 a.m. on Friday, with a clearing sky. Colder air will arrive on Friday, with high temperatures struggling to reach 50º. We will have another light freeze, with lows near 30º Saturday morning.