FIRST ALERT: Freezing temps with the possibility of dense fog and freezing fog

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Temperatures have dropped into the freezing range this evening and we will remain below freezing through at least 8 a.m. Patchy fog will be possible overnight and with temperatures below freezing, this will create conditions favorable for freezing fog. Sometimes dense freezing fog can create a few slick spots on bridges and overpasses. If you encounter foggy conditions in the early morning, be cautious and take it slow. Lows tonight will tumble into the middle 20s, with the possibility of temperatures as low as 22º to the far north.
We’re tracking a strong upper level disturbance that will move over the state tomorrow. Some data is suggesting we could see a stray shower, possibly mixed with a few flurries north. Systems like this often bring a good chance of precipitation, but moisture looks to remain very limited. So, we expect dry weather for most areas. Expect another mostly cloudy and cold Wednesday. If we start to see some clearing in the afternoon, which is a possibility, temperatures will rise into the middle to upper 40s.
FIRST ALERT FOR A FEW SHOWERS THURSDAY NIGHT: We will have an increasingly south wind on Thursday out ahead of the next cold front. I’m expecting a nice period of sunshine for Thursday, but it will be windy at times, with gusts possibly topping 20 mph. Temperatures are expected to rise into the middle 50s. The next cold front will impact the area late Thursday night and this will bring a chance for a few showers during the early morning hours on Friday. This chance for rain will end by 7 a.m. on Friday, with a clearing sky. Colder air will arrive on Friday, with high temperatures struggling to reach 50º. We will have another light freeze, with lows near 30º Saturday morning.
THE WEEKEND AND NEXT WEEK: The forecast guidance is in agreement that Saturday will be a dry day, but some data continues to show increasing clouds, with a chance for showers returning on Sunday. I’d plan for the possibility of a few showers, with more clouds by Sunday afternoon, but keep in mind the forecast may trend drier. The global data is in good agreement that a big rainmaker will impact the state during the Wednesday and Thursday timeframe next week.
