FIRST ALERT for potential black ice Wednesday morning from freezing fog

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A First Alert for patchy areas of freezing fog on Wednesday morning.
Temperatures are going to drop below freezing and fog is forecast to develop in some areas. The places that experience dense fog will have a greater chance for freezing fog to form. The water droplets can freeze on the roadways, especially on bridges and overpasses and create a glaze. Allow extra drive time in the morning to account for the possibility of black ice before 8 a.m.
Freezing fog can also create a frosty look on objects, trees, grass, etc. The water droplets freeze on a surface and this process repeats itself and before you know it, it looks like a feathery frost is all over everything.
If you happen to see this rare phenomena for Alabama then please take a picture of it and share it via the WBRC First Alert Weather app. Be sure to include your name and location.
Safe travels!
