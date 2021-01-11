The road less traveled

FLAGG MOUNTAIN, Ala. (WBRC) - This is, simply put, a story about an eye doctor who couldn’t see but one day M J. “Sunny” Eberhart decided to leave his windowless cubicle and go for a walk.
“Stuck in a little cubicle with no windows for 30 years. The day I walked out of that office, I never looked back,” laughs the man also known by his “Trail Name”, Nimblewill Nomad.
To say that Sunny Eberhart has done a little traveling in his time is like saying it’s a long way from Key West to Canada, but he always returns to his cabin on Flagg Mountain.
Located near Weogufka, the park was started as a project of the Civilian Conservation Corp. Abandoned during World War II it fell into disrepair until a group of nearby residents started restoring the cabins.
Today, Sunny is the caretaker of Flagg Mountain and the mountain returns in kind.
“It’s another medium there that has to do with the eternal energy we all know is out there because we can feel it.”
The energy of Flagg Mountain also leads Sunny to occasionally leave for another “walk.” He has hiked all 11 of the National Scenic and six Historic Trails. One of his hikes on The Appalachian Trail is documented in his book.
“This was one of the most incredible, inspiring, and fascinating of all the hikes I’ve made. This goes from Key West Florida to Belle Isle Newfoundland. It’s 5-thousand, 400 miles. It took over a year and I did that when I was 62 years old. It’s so humbling to have the distinction and I discuss this in my book, Where Less The Path Is Worn, of being the first person to hike the entire Appalachian Mountain Range on the North American Continent.”
But are Sunny’s travels done? What do you think?
“I’m going to hike 2600 miles this next year. I’m going to do this at age 82. I’ll be the oldest person to through-hike The Appalachian Trail. It’s been one amazing journey. One amazing journey.”
Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.