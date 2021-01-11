Northport mayor released from hospital after testing positive for COVID-19

NORTHPORT, Ala. (WBRC) - Northport Mayor Bobby Herndon is home after spending several days at Northport Medical Center being treated for COVID-19.
Herndon spoke with WBRC FOX6 News Friday after his hospital release. He is still COVID-positive and will quarantine.
Herndon said he feels very fortunate to be able to walk out of the hospital, and he thanks the staff for his great care.
Herndon said he will not take part in the City of Northport’s City Council meeting Monday, January 18.
In a Facebook post, Herndon said he tested positive Sunday, January 10 shortly after lunch and went to the hospital around 8 p.m.
Herndon said his breathing was fine and the reason for the hospitalization is that he developed blood clots and some pneumonia.
Herndon said his wife was also in the hospital for several days.
Herndon said, “To the ones that still think all this COVID is a hoax or just a bad flu or illness, you need to get your head on straight.”
