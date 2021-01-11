Cullman Regional Medical Center pre-registering hundreds for COVID-19 vaccine

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - There is high demand for appointments to get the COVID-19 vaccines all over the state, and Cullman Regional Medical is getting flooded with calls.
They set up a pre-registration process, which you can access here.
You can also print out and fill out this form and mail it to Cullman Regional ATTN: COVID VACCINE, PO BOX 1108, Cullman, AL 35056:
Cullman has the Pfizer vaccine that requires the ultra-cold storage, so their patients have to come to them. Cullman is between Birmingham and Huntsville, a healthcare hub in a rural area.
“We noticed a significant increase in the number of calls Friday,” Dossey said.
They’ve had thousands of calls, and they keep a list for scheduling appointments.
“We pull from that list every day and sort it by date of birth, so we are calling our oldest population on the list first,” said Dossey.
She says even though they have to make a drive, those patients are more than willing.
“Everyone that we’ve called and said you have to come to campus says I’ll be there,” said Dossey.
They are asking children of elderly patients to help them register and get to the medical center.
