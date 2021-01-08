Court documents, pictures: 11 Molotov cocktails found in AL man’s truck parked near U.S. Capitol

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: Lonnie Coffman, the north Alabama man facing federal charges after the riot at the U.S. Capitol, was indicted by a Grand Jury on 17 counts. Court records show the Grand Jury met January 8.
Several pictures and new information on what was found were releases as part of the court records.
These pictures are from the court documents:
ORIGINAL: We’re learning more details about the man from north Alabama facing federal charges after Wednesday’s riot at the U.S. Capitol.
Court records released Friday show Capitol Police found 11 Molotov cocktails in the back of Lonnie Coffman’s truck parked near the riot at the Capitol. Federal prosecutors say those devices were ready to go. They were only discovered because Coffman’s truck was near where another device was found and police with dogs began searching nearby vehicles and spotted a handgun on the truck’s front seat.
Coffman is also facing gun charges.
In court records, investigators said Coffman had an Alabama firearms license to carry, but not one for D.C. where they believe he had been living out of this truck for about a week.
We spoke with David Hyche, a retired ATF Assistant Special Agent, on what’s next in the case.
“If they can get probable cause and execute a search warrant and try to recover like items forensically to match them up. They really don’t need a whole heck of a lot probably to prove this case. They’ll interview people. They’ll interview the suspect as well as try and determine what the intent was,” Hyche who is also Calera’s Police Chief said.
Hyche says it’s not illegal to own some of the Molotov cocktail ingredients but he says when you put them together to use them or establish intent then that’s when the government can prove the felony charge against you.
Hyche describes the combination of gasoline and Styrofoam has a poor man’s napalm. This is what that does if those devices were used.
“When the accelerant, flammable liquid ignites, the Styrofoam is just going to become gummy and stick to whatever it touches and make the burning worse,” Hyche said.
Coffman could face up to 10 years in prison on some the federal charges he’s facing. He’s in federal custody. A detention hearing is set for January 12th.
