UPDATE: Arrest in shooting at Hoover apartment complex

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - A Georgia man is in custody charged in a shooting at a Hoover apartment complex officers say happened during a drug deal.
The Hoover 911 center received multiple calls of shots fired near the 100 building at The Park at Wakefield and Wellington apartments on January 6 at 9:41 P.M.
Officers said they found a 30-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg. The man was taken to UAB with serious injuries, but has since been released.
Witnesses reported hearing a fight prior to shots being fired and then two men running away from the scene.
Detectives determined the shooting took place during a drug deal. After gathering evidence at the scene and speaking with the victim and additional witnesses, 30-year-old Emmanuel Dion Leonard was identified and charged with Attempted Murder and Robbery 1st Degree.
Leonard was arrested in Stone Mountain, Georgia Friday morning by members of the U.S. Marshals Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force. He is currently in the DeKalb County (Georgia) Jail and will be transferred to the Jefferson County Jail at a later date. He’s being held on $120,000.00 Total Bond.
Detectives are still working to identify others that are involved in this case. If anyone has any information about these suspects, please contact Detective Drew Mims at 205-739-7274. If you wish to remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward, you are encouraged to call Crime Stoppers of Metro Alabama at 205-254-7777.
